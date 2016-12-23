The big news: Najeeb Jung says he had offered to quit as Delhi L-G before, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: I-T Department identified nearly 70 lakh defaulters in 2014-15, and the Manipur government was directed to end the economic blockade on NH-2.
A look at the headlines right now:
- There was no politics behind my resignation, says Najeeb Jung: The outgoing Delhi lieutenant governor apprised Narendra Modi of the reasons for his decision and also met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
- Nearly 70 lakh did not pay their taxes in 2014-15 despite making big transactions: I-T Department: The defaulters will have to respond to notices on their dues or face action, an official statement said.
- Centre asks Manipur to deploy additional paramilitary forces, end blockade on NH-2: Rajnath Singh has directed the Manipur and Nagaland chief ministers to ‘discharge these constitutional obligations with utmost promptness’.
- Free market champions Forbes, Wall Street Journal slam demonetisation, call it ‘sickening and immoral’: Both criticised the Indian government for exercising ‘arbitrary power’ over citizens’ lives.
- Identity certificates issued to West Pakistan refugees don’t make them domiciles: J&K government: The Mehbooba Mufti regime said a misleading campaign has been launched to destabilise the situation in the Valley.
- Obama administration ends registration programme that kept tabs mainly on Muslim men entering US: The move makes it difficult for Donald Trump to fulfil his campaign promise of creating a registry to keep members of the community under surveillance.
- ATS officer shoots woman dead in Rajasthan before committing suicide inside parked car: Ashish Prabhakar called up the police control room and informed them about the body before shooting himself.
- NIA files chargesheet against eight people for planning Paris attacks-style strike: The accused have been charged with conspiring to wage a war against the country by collecting weapons and explosives to target public places.
- Syrian Army recaptures all of Aleppo after four years of fighting: President Bashar al-Assad said the victory was a shared one between Syria, Iran and Russia.
- PayPal in talks to acquire 25% stake in FreeCharge for nearly $200 million: The possible sale will be discussed by the mobile payment firm’s parent company in the first week of January, the report said.