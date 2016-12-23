A Libyan flight with 111 passengers and seven crew members on board was diverted to Malta after it was reportedly hijacked on Friday, Reuters reported. “Informed of potential hijack situation of a Libya internal flight diverted to Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by –JM,” Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted. He added that security personnel were coordinating among themselves.

Two hijackers, claiming to be pro-Muammar Gaddafi (a Libyan revolutionary and politician), threatened to blow up the Afriqiyah Airways airbus A320 that was on its way from Sabha to Tripoli, reported Times of Malta. One of the two hijackers is still on board and could be in possession of a hand grenade. The demands of the hijackers are not yet known.

More details awaited.