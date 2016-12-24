The Congress on Friday declared its second candidate list for the forthcoming Punjab elections. In the latest list of 16 candidates, the party dropped two of its sitting Members of Legislative Assembly, renominated six and brought in four new faces, PTI reported. The Congress has announced a total of 77 candidates for 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab until now.

The names were cleared by Congress President Sonia Gandhi at a meeting of the Central Election Committee on Wednesday. Three newcomers to the party — Darshan Lal Mangepur, former People Party Punjab leader Harwinder Singh Laddi and Nirmal Singh Nimma, a two-time MLA from Bahujan Samaj Party — also made it to the list. Sitting MLAs Joginder Singh Panjgrain (Jaito constituency) and Tarlochan Singh Soodh (Banga constituency) were dropped in the second list.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (Gidderbaha), Amrik Singh Dhillon (Samrala) and Jagmohan Singh Kang (Kharar) have retained their seats. Bucho Mandi sitting MLA Ajaib Singh Bhatti has been moved to Malout constituency.

State Congress chief Amarinder Singh said winnability is the sole criterion for selection. In its second list, the party dropped all candidates who had lost in the 2012 Assembly polls, with the exception of Surjit Singh Dhiman, who has been fielded from Amargarh, reported The Economic Times. Daman Thind Bajwa (Sunam) and Karan Kaur Brar (Muktsar) are the two women in the second list.