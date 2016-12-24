Around 260 people, including former Indian Premier League Chairman Chirayu Amin, were booked after a high profile liquor party at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Vadodara was raided. Other than Amin, notable industrialist Rakesh Agrawal was also among those booked, PTI reported on Friday.

The police recovered 103 liquor bottles and 116 bottles of beer during the raid in Ampad village near Vadodara. The value of the seizure is Rs 1,28,950, police told PTI. “We have taken blood samples of all those who were present in the party, and let them off as the punishment under these sections are not more than seven years,” he said.

Consumption of alcohol is illegal in the state. Earlier this week, the Gujarat government had cleared an ordinance proposing to tighten the rules against sale and consumption of alcohol in the state. This is the first such raid after the ordinance was passed.

According to the proposed new law, the penalty and jail term has been increased for those involved in purchase, sale and transportation of liquor. Instead of the three-year punishment under the current Act, the accused could face upto 10 years in jail and a fine of Rs 5 lakh, PTI reported.