Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Roopa Ganguly on Friday was admitted to Kolkata’s AMRI hospital after she complained of a severe headache and partial loss of vision. The hospital said in a bulletin the actor-turned-politician had a small haematoma in the brain, PTI reported. Ganguly was in a stable condition, the bulletin added. Vision in her left eye may be disturbed, DNA reported.

Known for her role as Draupadi in BR Chopra’s television show Mahabharat, Ganguly joined the BJP in January 2014. She is also the president of Kolkata BJP’s women’s wing. She was nominated to the Rajya Sabha after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned.