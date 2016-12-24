A look at the headlines right now:

  1. All 118 hostages released, hijackers surrender after taking over Libyan plane:  The two men had threatened to blow up the Afriqiyah Airways flight.
  2. GST Council agrees to 100% compensation for states every two months: The outstanding issued of dual control, however, remained unresolved and will be discussed at the next gathering in January.
  3. Aadhaar card to be accepted as a proof of date of birth for passport applicants: Other major changes introduced by the government include non-requirement of details of the passports holder’s father, mother or spouse.  
  4. India will help on request of boy’s mother in Norway child custody case, says Sushma Swaraj: The case will be handled in accordance with the Norwegian Child Welfare Act, said the Norwegian Embassy spokesperson.
  5. Only Russia believed that Donald Trump would win, says President Vladimir Putin: He accused the Democrats of trying to pass the buck after their loss in the November presidential elections.  
  6. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte calls UN human rights chief an idiot: The controversial leader said that the United Nations did not know what diplomacy was.  
  7. New Ebola vaccine is 100% efficient in human trial: No Ebola cases were recorded 10 days or more after the vaccination, among the 5,837 people who received it.
  8. Tunisian suspect Anis Amri in Berlin market attack killed in Milan shootout: The 23-year-old’s fingerprints were found on the truck that he drove through a crowded locality, killing 12 people and injuring dozens.
  9. Islamic State releases video reportedly showing Turkish soldiers being burned alive: Access to Twitter, YouTube and Facebook was restricted in Turkey after the clip came out.  
  10. Former IPL Chairman Chirayu Amin among 260 booked after raid at liquor party in Vadodara: The Gujarat Police recovered 103 liquor and 116 beer bottles during the raid that was valued at Rs 1,28,950. 