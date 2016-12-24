A look at the headlines right now:

All 118 hostages released, hijackers surrender after taking over Libyan plane: The two men had threatened to blow up the Afriqiyah Airways flight. GST Council agrees to 100% compensation for states every two months: The outstanding issued of dual control, however, remained unresolved and will be discussed at the next gathering in January. Aadhaar card to be accepted as a proof of date of birth for passport applicants: Other major changes introduced by the government include non-requirement of details of the passports holder’s father, mother or spouse. India will help on request of boy’s mother in Norway child custody case, says Sushma Swaraj: The case will be handled in accordance with the Norwegian Child Welfare Act, said the Norwegian Embassy spokesperson. Only Russia believed that Donald Trump would win, says President Vladimir Putin: He accused the Democrats of trying to pass the buck after their loss in the November presidential elections. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte calls UN human rights chief an idiot: The controversial leader said that the United Nations did not know what diplomacy was. New Ebola vaccine is 100% efficient in human trial: No Ebola cases were recorded 10 days or more after the vaccination, among the 5,837 people who received it. Tunisian suspect Anis Amri in Berlin market attack killed in Milan shootout: The 23-year-old’s fingerprints were found on the truck that he drove through a crowded locality, killing 12 people and injuring dozens. Islamic State releases video reportedly showing Turkish soldiers being burned alive: Access to Twitter, YouTube and Facebook was restricted in Turkey after the clip came out. Former IPL Chairman Chirayu Amin among 260 booked after raid at liquor party in Vadodara: The Gujarat Police recovered 103 liquor and 116 beer bottles during the raid that was valued at Rs 1,28,950.