The ruling Left Front, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), in Tripura on Friday won 43 out of 47 seats in the panchayat bypolls, reported PTI. The election, which was necessitated by deaths and resignations, was held on December 21.

Secretary of the State Election Commission, Prasenjit Bhattacharya, said the by-elections were held in 44 gram panchayat seats, two panchayat samiti seats in Dhalai and Unakoti districts and one zilla parishad seat in Unakoti district. Of the 44 gram panchayat seats, the CPI(M) bagged 38. The remaining six seats were divided among the Communist Party of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress, who each won two seats.

Both the panchayat samiti seats in Dhalai district’s Durga Chowmuhani and at Gournagar in Unakoti district were won by CPI(M). The one zilla parishad seat also went to the ruling party, State Election Commission Secretary Bhattacharya told PTI. The Congress, however, drew a blank.