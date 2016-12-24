The big news: All hostages released after Libyan plane hijackers surrender, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Former Delhi L-G Najeeb Jung met PM Narendra Modi on Friday, and the government announced new rules to ease norms for passport application.
A look at the headlines right now:
- All 118 hostages released, hijackers surrender after taking over Libyan plane: The two men had threatened to blow up the Afriqiyah Airways flight.
- Narendra Modi is a visionary who wants to take minorities along, says Najeeb Jung: The former L-G of Delhi said he had never received so much ‘cooperation and guidance’ from anybody other than the PM in his 35-year experience.
- Aadhaar card to be accepted as a proof of date of birth for passport applicants: Other major changes introduced by the government include non-requirement of details of the passports holder’s father, mother or spouse.
- Government denies report of 150 Indians’ bodies lying in Saudi Arabian mortuaries: MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup said the lag in bringing back the remains of around 10 people was because of procedural delays.
- Pakistan has to ensure peaceful atmosphere to hold bilateral talks: Ministry of External Affairs: Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said Islamabad must stop supporting militancy and violence.
- India will help on request of boy’s mother in Norway child custody case, says Sushma Swaraj: The case will be handled in accordance with the Norwegian Child Welfare Act, said the Norwegian Embassy spokesperson.
- Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte calls UN human rights chief an idiot: The controversial leader said that the United Nations did not know what diplomacy was.
- Islamic State releases video reportedly showing Turkish soldiers being burned alive: Access to Twitter, YouTube and Facebook was restricted in Turkey after the clip came out.
- Tunisian suspect Anis Amri in Berlin market attack killed in Milan shootout: The 23-year-old’s fingerprints were found on the truck that he drove through a crowded locality, killing 12 people and injuring dozens.
- Former IPL Chairman Chirayu Amin among 260 booked after raid at liquor party in Vadodara: The Gujarat Police recovered 103 liquor and 116 beer bottles during the raid that was valued at Rs 1,28,950.