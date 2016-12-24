A group of masked men attacked a 29-year-old woman constable of the Vellore Police with acid on Friday. The police have registered a case against the unidentified attackers and have formed five teams to look for the culprits, reported ANI.

The incident took place at Tiruppattur in Vellore district around 9 pm when Lavanya was on her way back home from the All Women’s Police Station. Police officers told The Times of India that the attackers came on a bike. They said that they are suspecting a personal motive behind the attack after they found out that Lavanya was living at her parent’s house along with her children.

The constable suffered injuries on her face and right hand and is currently undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital. Superintendent of Police P Pakalvan said that Lavanya also sustained injuries on her eye.

There have been several reports of acid attacks across the country, even after a ban on the open sale of the substance by the Supreme Court. In August, a resident of Delhi was arrested along with his uncle and brother after they threw acid on a 25-year-old woman following her rejection of his marriage proposal. In March, six teenage girls in Punjab were injured in an acid attack carried out by two men on a motorcycle after one of them rejected the advances by one of her assailants.