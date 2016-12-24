The big news: PM says note ban will reap benefits in the long run, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Masked men attacked a woman constable with acid in Vellore, and Najeeb Jung praised Narendra Modi for being an ‘exceptional’ man.
A look at the headlines right now:
- My aim is to make India a developed country in one generation, says Narendra Modi in Raigad: The prime minister defended the demonetisation decision and said his government will not take steps for ‘short-term political gains’.
- Masked men throw acid on woman constable in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore: The police are suspecting a personal motive behind the attack.
- Narendra Modi is a visionary who wants to take minorities along, says Najeeb Jung: The former L-G of Delhi said he had never received so much ‘cooperation and guidance’ from anybody other than the PM in his 35-year experience.
- Najafgarh shooting accused arrested, told police he committed the crime in a fit of rage: The girl’s mobile phone, which was found on Shubham Gupta, has a picture in which the boy is seen holding a pistol.
- Stars Wars actor Carrie Fisher suffers heart attack during London-LA flight: Her brother said she was receiving excellent care at UCLA centre, but could not classify her condition.
- Police crackdown forces Mumbai fishermen to give up Shivaji memorial protest ahead of Modi visit: At least 150 protesters have been detained and the police has informally imposed Section 144 around the fishermen’s colony.
- Nusli Wadia ousted from Tata Chemicals after 76% voted against him: The longest-serving independent director of the company was earlier removed from Tata Steel and Tata Motors.
- FBI issues warning of possible attack by Islamic State in US around Christmas: The federal authorities have asked the local police and citizens to be alert and watch out for suspicious activities.
- Delhi court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in false poll affidavit case: Metropolitan Magistrate Ashish Gupta asked the chief minister to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and posted the next hearing on April 7, 2017.
- Former IPL Chairman Chirayu Amin among 260 booked after raid at liquor party in Vadodara: The Gujarat Police recovered 103 liquor and 116 beer bottles during the raid that was valued at Rs 1,28,950.