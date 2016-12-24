The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday clarified that the 10 metro stations it had earlier said would be “completely cashless”, will retain the option to pay by cash. A press release by the corporation also allayed concerns that the new cashless model would allow users to buy tickets on through the Paytm app, saying several other methods will be made available for transactions. It added that other e-wallets would also be made available over time.

On Friday, the DMRC’s statements had led many to believe that Paytm would be the only medium through which tickets can be bought. It had also said that a single cash counter would be made available “initially” to ease people into the cashless method, suggesting the DMRC was thinking of this only as a temporary measure. “The cashless transactions for token and smart card purchase or top up at these stations can be done through Paytm by using a QR-code that will be displayed at token counters or the customer care centres at these stations,” said DMRC chief Mangu Singh had said on Friday.

The stations that will be a part of the plan include Rohini east, Rohini west, MG Road, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Nirman Vihar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri west, Noida Sector 15, Nehru Place and Kailash Colony. The DMRC said these particular points have been chosen as nearly 70% of their regular commuters use metro smart cards. Officials believe there are relatively few cash transactions at these stations and that they have adequate mobile connectivity, PTI reported.