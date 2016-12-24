Israel, backed by United States President-elect Donald Trump, on Saturday reacted strongly to the United Nations Security Council demand that the West Asian country stop occupying Palestinian territory – a resolution that was allowed to pass on Friday after current US President Barack Obama refused to use the country’s veto power. Israel recalled its ambassadors to New Zealand and Senegal, and even threatened to stop its international aid programmes.

Of the 15-member council, 14 voted for the resolution to resounding applause as US ambassador Samantha Power abstained, calling Israel’s settlements a “flagrant violation of international law. Obama favoured the abstention because of the “absence of any meaningful peace process,” a White House official told The Guardian. A new resolution had been put forward on Friday, after a similar one by Egypt was withdrawn the previous day following pressure from Israel and Trump.

This is the first time since 1979 that the international body has been able to criticise the Israeli occupation of land in the region. The US, under Obama, had vetoed a similar resolution in 2011 and indeed been against such sanction for decades – it is largely seen as Israel’s strongest ally. On Friday, however, Power said of the US’ new stand, “Our vote today is fully in line with the bipartisan history of how American presidents have approached both the issue and the role of this body… [The settlement activity] harms the viability of a negotiated two-state outcome and erodes prospects for peace and stability in the region,”

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu called the resolution “shameful”, while Trump tweeted, “As to the UN, things will be different after Jan 20 [when he will assume office].” However short-lived the US’ stance might be as it transitions to a new president, the decision to not use the veto power is being read as a “parting shot” by Obama to Trump and Israel before the end of his term. The vote also underlines the growing diplomatic isolation of Netanyahu, whose right-wing policies have not found favour in other members of the council such as Russia and China despite his efforts to woo them.