Sixteen Opposition parties led by the Congress will launch an anti-demonetisation campaign next week, India Today reported. The campaign, which will be launched on Tuesday, will see the parties seeking to highlight the inconsistencies and negative effects caused by the Centre’s decision to discontinue high-value currency notes.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress are also expected to take part in the drive, The Times of India reported. Banerjee, who has been one of the most vocal critics of the move, has also alleged the existence of conspiracies against her because of her opposition to demonetisation.

However, the Bahujan Samaj Party will reportedly not take part in the campaign, and the Samajwadi Party and the Nationalist Congress Party have not confirmed their participation either.

News of the campaign comes even as the Centre continues to defend the move. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said demonetisation would mean “the ruin of dishonest people”. “After 50 days, the troubles of honest people will start to reduce and the problems of dishonest people will begin to increase,” Modi had claimed.