At least 5,000 people were evacuated from Bicoi region in the Philippines ahead of super typhoon Nina, or Nock-Ten, which is expected to pass over the country on Sunday afternoon. The storm will pack winds between 200-250 km per hour, and warnings for giant waves have also been issued. Landslides and flash floods caused by rainfall are also expected. Forecasters said it would move slowly, at around 15 kmph, and weaken as it reaches Manila on Monday.

Cedric Daep, civil defence chief for the province of Albay, told AFP at least 400,000 people in that area alone needed to be evacuated. According to local reports, hundreds are stuck in ports in the Catanduanes island and are awaiting evacuation.

The region is currently under cyclone warning number 3. The super typhoon gained intensity very rapidly on Friday and is a danger to hundreds of thousands of residents in the region.