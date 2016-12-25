A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi hints at higher taxes for capital markets, defends demonetisation at series of events: After December 30, the time would come for the ‘ruin of the dishonest’, the prime minister said. Philippines: Thousands of people evacuated as super typhoon approaches on Christmas day: Nina, or Nock-Ten, is expected to pack winds between 200-250 km per hour and will cross over the Bicoi region. Israel, Trump furious as UN is able to condemn Palestinian settlements thanks to Obama’s abstention: This is the first time since 1979 that the Security Council has passed a resolution criticising the occupation. Congress-led Opposition to launch anti-demonetisation campaign next week: Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is expected to be among the 16 parties taking part in the drive against the move. Five-year-old boy dies in Telangana after falling into hot vessel at government-run school: Police officers said they registered a case of negligence against the school cook and kitchen staff. Narendra Modi greets Nawaz Sharif, Vajpayee on birthday, wishes nation on Christmas: The prime minister had visited Pakistan to wish Sharif on his birthday last year. Obama signs defence Bill, making India a ‘major defence partner’: The US administration will designate an individual to reinforce security ties with New Delhi, according to the National Defence Authorisation Act, 2017. Masked men throw acid on woman constable in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore: The police are suspecting a personal motive behind the attack. 10 ‘Cashless’ Delhi metro stations will have other wallet options, not just Paytm, clarifies DMRC: They will not do away with cash counters either, the corporation said, a day after it claimed the stations would be completely digital. Stars Wars actor Carrie Fisher suffers heart attack during London-LA flight: Her brother said she was receiving excellent care at UCLA centre, but could not classify her condition.