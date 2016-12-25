The big news: Dishonest to ‘face ruin’ after December 30, says Modi, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Philippines braced for super typhoon Nina on Christmas Day, and Israel lashed out after the UN asked it to end its occupation of Palestine.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi hints at higher taxes for capital markets, defends demonetisation at series of events: After December 30, the time would come for the ‘ruin of the dishonest’, the prime minister said.
- Philippines: Thousands of people evacuated as super typhoon approaches on Christmas day: Nina, or Nock-Ten, is expected to pack winds between 200-250 km per hour and will cross over the Bicoi region.
- Israel, Trump furious as UN is able to condemn Palestinian settlements thanks to Obama’s abstention: This is the first time since 1979 that the Security Council has passed a resolution criticising the occupation.
- Congress-led Opposition to launch anti-demonetisation campaign next week: Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is expected to be among the 16 parties taking part in the drive against the move.
- Five-year-old boy dies in Telangana after falling into hot vessel at government-run school: Police officers said they registered a case of negligence against the school cook and kitchen staff.
- Narendra Modi greets Nawaz Sharif, Vajpayee on birthday, wishes nation on Christmas: The prime minister had visited Pakistan to wish Sharif on his birthday last year.
- Obama signs defence Bill, making India a ‘major defence partner’: The US administration will designate an individual to reinforce security ties with New Delhi, according to the National Defence Authorisation Act, 2017.
- Masked men throw acid on woman constable in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore: The police are suspecting a personal motive behind the attack.
- 10 ‘Cashless’ Delhi metro stations will have other wallet options, not just Paytm, clarifies DMRC: They will not do away with cash counters either, the corporation said, a day after it claimed the stations would be completely digital.
- Stars Wars actor Carrie Fisher suffers heart attack during London-LA flight: Her brother said she was receiving excellent care at UCLA centre, but could not classify her condition.