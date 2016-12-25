A five-year-old boy died of burns after fell into a hot vessel containing mid-day meal preparations at a government-run school in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Saturday, The Indian Express reported. The boy suffered over 70% burns after falling into the vessel while standing in queue to receive his mid-day meal.

The boy was first taken to a local hospital before being shifted to two other hospitals for treatment, The Times of India reported. A police officer said that the kitchen staff removed the boy’s shirt after removing him from the vessel, aggravating his injuries. “A measure as simple as placing the vessels behind a school bench would have prevented the death,” said Inspector A Viswaprasad

A police officer said they had registered a case of negligence against the school’s cook and kitchen staff in the matter. “They should not have kept the hot vessels so close to where the children stand in queue everyday,” Prasad said. “The boy’s parents [have] also lodged a complaint against the school authorities.” Nalgonda’s district collector later announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh as well as a house for the boy’s family.