Germany’s Augsburg will evacuate 54,000 citizens on Sunday as part of its operation to defuse and dismantle a 1.8-tonne World War II-era bomb found in the city. Authorities in the city have ordered all residents within a 1.8-kilometre radius of where the bomb was found to evacuate their homes, Deutsche Welle reported on Saturday.

The operation will cover most of the city’s central district, with nearly 32,000 households being impacted by the evacuation orders. Nearly 4,000 police and emergency personnel will deployed in the city to support the operation to dismantle the explosive device. Residents will also be offered shelter in nearby schools.

Several dormant bombs have been found in Germany following the end of World War II in 1945. In 2011, 45,000 people were evacuated from the city of Koblenz after a bomb was found there.