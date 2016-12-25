Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said the country would re-evaluate its relations with the United Nations following the Security Council’s adoption of a resolution condemning settlements on Palestinian territory, Reuters reported. This is the first such act by the UN since 1979. Netanyahu also accused outgoing United States President Barack Obama of a “shameful ambush” because of the US’ decision to abstain from voting on the resolution.

“I instructed the foreign ministry to complete within a month a re-evaluation of all our contacts with the United Nations, including the funding of UN institutions and the presence of UN representatives in Israel,” Netanyahu said in televised remarks after the resolution was passed in the Security Council. “I have already instructed to stop about 30 million shekels [approximately Rs 53.24 crore] in funding to five UN institutions, five bodies that are especially hostile to Israel...and there is more to come,” he said.

The prime minister said the US’ abstention was “in complete contrast” to commitments made to Israel by Washington. US president-elect Donald Trump also condemned the resolution, saying it would “make it much harder to negotiate peace”. “Too bad, but we will get it done anyway!” he said on Twitter.

While most of the international community including the US consider Israeli settlements in the West Bank an obstacle to peace efforts, Washington has vetoed previous resolutions condemning the constructions, according to AP.

This is the first time since 1979 that the Security Council has passed a resolution criticising the occupation. Of the 15-member council, 14 voted for the resolution to resounding applause as US ambassador Samantha Power abstained, calling Israel’s settlements a “flagrant violation of international law. Obama favoured the abstention because of the “absence of any meaningful peace process,” a White House official had said.