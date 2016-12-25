Social activist and anti-corruption campaigner Anna Hazare has criticised Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal for removing the list of donors to the party from its website, NDTV reported on Sunday. Hazare, who campaigned against graft along with Kejriwal as part of the India Against Corruption movement, said several activists had written to him and brought the matter to his attention.

“You had promised that [the] AAP will show the details of all [donations] received by it on the party website,” Hazare said in a letter to Kejriwal. “Activists have written that the list of donors has been removed from the AAP website since June 2016.” Hazare accused the Delhi chief minister of prioritising money and power ahead of bringing about change in the country.

“You promised me as well as the society that you will bring change. I feel sad that you didn’t fulfill your promise,” he said. Reacting to the letter, AAP national treasurer Raghav Chadha said Hazare was being misled by Congress leaders. He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of using “state agencies to harass” the party’s donors. He claimed that 92% of the AAP’s funding was transparent and was conducted through net-banking, credit and debit cards.