A look at the headlines right now:

Russian military plane bound for Syria crashes in Black Sea: There were 91 people on board the flight who are all feared dead. Narendra Modi announces prizes for those making digital cash transactions in Mann Ki Baat address: The prime minister said he was waiting to discuss demonetisation in Parliament but that the session was not fruitful because of Opposition protests. Software engineer in Pune stabbed to death, police yet to identify assailant: A witness said the victim was hit on the head and neck after a heated argument with her attacker. Israel to re-evaluate relations with UN following Palestine resolution, says PM Benjamin Netanyahu: The prime minister accused outgoing US President Barack Obama of a ‘shameful ambush’ because of his country’s decision to abstain from voting. Thousands of people evacuated in Philippines as super typhoon approaches on Christmas Day: Nina, or Nock-Ten, is expected to pack winds between 200 and 250 kmph and will cross over the Bicoi region. Anna Hazare criticises Arvind Kejriwal for removing donor list from Aam Aadmi Party website: The social activist accused the Delhi chief minister of prioritising money and power ahead of bringing change. Five-year-old boy dies in Telangana after falling into hot vessel at government-run school: Police said they registered a case of negligence against the school cook and kitchen staff. Narendra Modi greets Nawaz Sharif, Vajpayee on birthday, wishes nation on Christmas: The prime minister had visited Pakistan to wish Sharif on his birthday last year. Congress-led Opposition to launch anti-demonetisation campaign next week: Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is expected to be among the 16 parties taking part in the drive against the currency ban. German town Augsburg to evacuate 54,000 citizens to defuse World War II-era bomb: Nearly 4,000 police and emergency personnel will be deployed in the city to support the operation to dismantle the 1.8-tonne explosive.