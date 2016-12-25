The big news: Russian military plane to Syria crashes with 91 on board, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Modi announced a lucky draw for those making cashless transactions, and an IT employee was stabbed to death in Pune.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Russian military plane bound for Syria crashes in Black Sea: There were 91 people on board the flight who are all feared dead.
- Narendra Modi announces prizes for those making digital cash transactions in Mann Ki Baat address: The prime minister said he was waiting to discuss demonetisation in Parliament but that the session was not fruitful because of Opposition protests.
- Software engineer in Pune stabbed to death, police yet to identify assailant: A witness said the victim was hit on the head and neck after a heated argument with her attacker.
- Israel to re-evaluate relations with UN following Palestine resolution, says PM Benjamin Netanyahu: The prime minister accused outgoing US President Barack Obama of a ‘shameful ambush’ because of his country’s decision to abstain from voting.
- Thousands of people evacuated in Philippines as super typhoon approaches on Christmas Day: Nina, or Nock-Ten, is expected to pack winds between 200 and 250 kmph and will cross over the Bicoi region.
- Anna Hazare criticises Arvind Kejriwal for removing donor list from Aam Aadmi Party website: The social activist accused the Delhi chief minister of prioritising money and power ahead of bringing change.
- Five-year-old boy dies in Telangana after falling into hot vessel at government-run school: Police said they registered a case of negligence against the school cook and kitchen staff.
- Narendra Modi greets Nawaz Sharif, Vajpayee on birthday, wishes nation on Christmas: The prime minister had visited Pakistan to wish Sharif on his birthday last year.
- Congress-led Opposition to launch anti-demonetisation campaign next week: Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is expected to be among the 16 parties taking part in the drive against the currency ban.
- German town Augsburg to evacuate 54,000 citizens to defuse World War II-era bomb: Nearly 4,000 police and emergency personnel will be deployed in the city to support the operation to dismantle the 1.8-tonne explosive.