A 23-year-old police constable serving at the Armed Reserve Battalion in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is believed to have shot himself to death on Sunday while on duty, The Times of India reported. Gopinath’s colleagues took him to a hospital after finding him lying in a pool of blood. The hospital declared him brought dead.

The constable had been denied leave by authorities even though he had been feeling unwell. This may have driven him to take the extreme step, according to The New Indian Express. However, senior officers told the daily that the 23-year-old had just returned from a four-day holiday and had been complaining of a headache since.