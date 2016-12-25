Dalbir Kaur, sister of Indian national Sarabjit Singh who was sentenced to death by court in Pakistan, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday. Kaur is known for her persistent campaign to secure her brother’s release since his conviction in 1991 till his death in 2013.

“She joined the party in the presence of BJP MLA and Punjab minister Surjit Jyani at a conference organised by the party’s Kisan Morcha here,” said Gurwinder Singh, general secretary Punjab BJP Kisan Morcha, according to PTI.

Singh was convicted of terrorism and spying in 1991 for a series of blasts in Lahore and Faisalabad the previous year. However, he had maintained that he was only a farmer who had mistakenly strayed across the border. Singh’s execution had been postponed a number of times by the government of Pakistan. He died in May 2013 after being attacked by fellow inmates at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.