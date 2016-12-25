Passengers flying domestic routes will now have to pay extra even to reserve middle seats in flights as airlines seek to increase their additional revenues, PTI reported on Sunday. Choosing a particular seat, especially a window seat, will come at an extra cost.

Passengers will be charged a fee for pre-reserving seats only at the time of online booking or during web check-in. If they select a seat at the check-in counter at airports, they will be assigned seats free of cost on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This service may not go down well with families travelling together as they will have to pay a lot extra to sit beside each other. While Jet Airways, IndiGo, Go Air and Spice Jet are the four carriers that will charge a fee even for the middle seats, Air India and Vitara will charge only for middle seats in the front or exit rows where passengers get extra leg room, reported Business Standard.

On Jet Airways, pre-booking a seat can cost passengers Rs 450 for a middle seat and Rs 600 for an aisle seat, a spokesperson for the carrier told The Hindu BusinessLine. Levying these charges as part of ancillary revenues complies with guidelines of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, another spokesperson told PTI, adding that only the middle seats in the first seven rows in the domestic economy cabin will come at an extra cost. The middle seats in the remaining 19 rows will be free of charge.