Vrinda Modi, the 33-year-old who was injured in the Robinson R44 Astro helicopter crash on December 11 in Mumbai’s Goregaon suburb, succumbed to her injuries on Saturday, The Indian Express reported. Her husband Ritesh Modi had died two days after the accident at Seven Hills Hospital in the city’s Andheri locality. The couple is survived by a two-year-old child.

The woman had been admitted at the National Burns Centre as she had suffered 50% burns in the crash. Doctors at the hospital told The Times of India that Vrinda Modi had undergone two surgeries since the mishap, but they had been considering amputating her arms as her injuries were too severe. In the last two days, however, her health had deteriorated after she developed a virulent infection, reported DNA.

Ritesh Modi had planned a surprise joyride for his wife on their sixth anniversary on December 11. The chopper had crashed in an open ground in Aarey Colony, Goregaon East. While the pilot, Prafull Kumar Mishra, had died in the crash, the couple and technician Sanjeev Sharma were taken to a local hospital. Officials investigating the crash said a fire had started on the helicopter while it was in the air, forcing a crash landing.