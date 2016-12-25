A number of Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party leaders joined the Punjab unit of the Congress on Sunday, in a major boost to the outfit ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections. While SAD’s Kamaljit Singh Karwal joined the Congress, three AAP leaders pledged their allegiance to the party “unconditionally”, including former AAP central executive committee member Yamini Gomar, former income tax chief commissioner LR Nayyar and party observer Gagan Sahni.

Karwal said he was forced to join the Congress because of the SAD’s “anti-people policies”, whereas Gomar had been openly critical of the AAP’s “anti-Dalit, anti-Sikh and anti-Punjab” stance. “AAP was in a total mess, with its leadership befooling the people of Punjab with fake promises,” she said.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh called their decision to join his party a milestone in the Congress’ path towards a “clear majority” in the upcoming polls. “They had become completely disillusioned with the policies of their respective parties and the agendas of their leaders,” he said.

Among the BJP leaders who joined the Congress were Doraha BJP Mandal chief Rahul Bector, its vice president Anish Bector, secretary Varun Sharma and general secretary Anoop Bector. A number of civic body councillors also left the party. The ruling BJP-SAD alliance in Punjab had swept the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election on December 20, winning 21 out of the 26 wards.