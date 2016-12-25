The big news: Putin orders probe after Russian plane with 91 aboard crashes, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Jaitley said Modi's remarks on higher taxes for capital markets was misunderstood, and a tsunami alert was issued after an earthquake in Chile.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Russian military plane bound for Syria crashes in Black Sea: There were 91 people on board the flight, and there were no signs of survivors at the site.
- Interpretation was erroneous, Jaitley clarifies Modi’s remarks on higher taxes for capital markets: The prime minister’s comments were misunderstood by some sections of the media, the finance minister said.
- Tsunami warning in Chile after 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off southern coast: The national emergency office issued an alert and ordered citizens to evacuate the coastal areas of the Los Lagos region.
- J&K government decides to lift ban on newspaper Kashmir Reader: Editor of the daily Hilal Mir said they were awaiting a formal order to resume publication.
- Narendra Modi announces prizes for those making digital transactions: The prime minister said he was waiting to discuss demonetisation in Parliament, but that the session was not fruitful because of Opposition protests.
- Pope Francis calls for end to Syrian war, Israel-Palestine conflict in Christmas Day address: The pontiff said the international community must ‘actively seek a negotiated solution’ to the fighting in the West Asian country.
- Passengers will now be charged extra to book even middle seats on domestic flights: Jet Airways, IndiGo, Go Air and Spice Jet will charge a fee to reserve these seats only at the time of online booking or during web check-in.
- Sarabjit Singh’s sister Dalbir Kaur joins BJP: She is known for her persistent campaign to secure her brother’s release since he was sentenced to death for terrorism by a Pakistani court in 1991.
- Pakistan releases 220 Indian fishermen as a ‘goodwill gesture’: NGO Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy had said that a batch of 219 fisherfolk will be released on January 5.
- Several BJP, Akali Dal and AAP leaders join Congress ahead of Punjab polls: Amarinder Singh said their decision to join his party was a milestone in the Congress’ path towards a ‘clear majority’ in the upcoming Assembly polls.