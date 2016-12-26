A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi announces prizes for those making digital transactions in Mann ki Baat address: The prime minister said he was waiting to discuss demonetisation in Parliament, but that the session was not fruitful because of the Opposition’s protests. Pop icon George Michael dies at 53 in England: The singer’s death was ‘unexplained, but not suspicious’, the police said. Dozens injured in stampede at Sabarimala after barricade holding back pilgrims collapses: The exact number of casualties is unclear, though several have been moved to nearby hospitals with rib and head injuries. Mohenjo-daro’s ‘Dancing Girl’ is Hindu goddess Parvati, claims paper in ICHR journal: Thakur Prasad Verma argues that the ‘Seal 42O’ and the trefoil pattern on the shawl of the “Priest King” sculpture prove Shiva was worshipped there. Norway child custody case: Mother writes to Indian embassy seeking intervention: The Ministry of External Affairs said it was working on the next steps. No survivors likely after Russian military plane bound for Syria crashes in Black Sea: There were 91 people on board the flight. Interpretation was erroneous, Jaitley clarifies Modi’s remarks on higher taxes for capital markets: The prime minister’s comments were misunderstood by some sections of the media, the finance minister said. J&K government decides to lift ban on newspaper Kashmir Reader: Editor of the daily Hilal Mir said they were awaiting a formal order to resume publication. Sarabjit Singh’s sister Dalbir Kaur joins BJP: She is known for her persistent campaign to secure her brother’s release since he was sentenced to death for terrorism by a Pakistani court in 1991. Pakistan releases 220 Indian fishermen as a ‘goodwill gesture’: NGO Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy had said that a batch of 219 fisherfolk will be released on January 5.