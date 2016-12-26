The big news: Modi claims demonetisation flip-flops were reactions to feedback, and 9 top stories
In other headlines: Pop icon George Michael died, and a stampede at the Sabarimala temple left dozens injured.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi announces prizes for those making digital transactions in Mann ki Baat address: The prime minister said he was waiting to discuss demonetisation in Parliament, but that the session was not fruitful because of the Opposition’s protests.
- Pop icon George Michael dies at 53 in England: The singer’s death was ‘unexplained, but not suspicious’, the police said.
- Dozens injured in stampede at Sabarimala after barricade holding back pilgrims collapses: The exact number of casualties is unclear, though several have been moved to nearby hospitals with rib and head injuries.
- Mohenjo-daro’s ‘Dancing Girl’ is Hindu goddess Parvati, claims paper in ICHR journal: Thakur Prasad Verma argues that the ‘Seal 42O’ and the trefoil pattern on the shawl of the “Priest King” sculpture prove Shiva was worshipped there.
- Norway child custody case: Mother writes to Indian embassy seeking intervention: The Ministry of External Affairs said it was working on the next steps.
- No survivors likely after Russian military plane bound for Syria crashes in Black Sea: There were 91 people on board the flight.
- Interpretation was erroneous, Jaitley clarifies Modi’s remarks on higher taxes for capital markets: The prime minister’s comments were misunderstood by some sections of the media, the finance minister said.
- J&K government decides to lift ban on newspaper Kashmir Reader: Editor of the daily Hilal Mir said they were awaiting a formal order to resume publication.
- Sarabjit Singh’s sister Dalbir Kaur joins BJP: She is known for her persistent campaign to secure her brother’s release since he was sentenced to death for terrorism by a Pakistani court in 1991.
- Pakistan releases 220 Indian fishermen as a ‘goodwill gesture’: NGO Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy had said that a batch of 219 fisherfolk will be released on January 5.