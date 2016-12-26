The Massachusetts Institute of Technology will help India identify and develop ferry terminals in six cities – including Allahabad, Varanasi, Patna, Munghyr, Kolkata and Haldia, the government said on Sunday. The government plans to set up 18 ferry locations to boost travel across the National Waterway-1, reported Business Standard.

The joint venture of the Thompson Design Group and MIT’s Infrastructure Architecture Lab will prepare a detailed project report and tender documents for the terminals. The combine has carried out similar projects in the United States before.

In an official statement, the government said the consultants will look into the technical and financial feasibility of the services in the six cities. They will also identify the best locations for the terminals with respect to the regulatory, planning and investment framework of the cities, besides ease for commuters.

The National Watertway-1 is being developed as part of a Rs 5,369-crore project to improve river navigation in the country. As part of its Jal Marg Vikas initiative, the government plans to develop a fairway, terminals at Varanasi, Haldia, and Sahibganj, conservancy works, data systems for rivers and satellite positioning and night navigation facilities among other facilities.