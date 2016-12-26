Popular tourist city Shimla celebrated a white Christmas this year when it received snowfall on Sunday after more than two decades. Other parts of the state, adjoining Shimla, recorded 5 cm to 10 cm of snowfall, PTI reported.

Tourists flocked to the city to see the snow and most hotels in Shimla were packed. While traffic was affected on National Highway 5, farmers were elated as the rainfall broke the dry spell. Rohtang Pass has also been experiencing heavy snowfall and has been closed for motorists, IANS reported.

Shimla meteorological centre director Manmohan Singh told the Hindustan Times that the weather will be dry from Monday. The temperature had been on the higher side in Shimla for the past few days. However, on Sunday morning, the temperature was at 3.8 degrees Celsius, skymetweather reported.

#WATCH : People enjoy White #Christmas in Himachal Pradesh as season's first snowfall hits Shimla. pic.twitter.com/DWRfICdhJb — ANI (@ANI_news) December 25, 2016