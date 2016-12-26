Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday submitted his own list of poll candidates to Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, though the party had announced its tickets on December 10. Akhilesh Yadav was apparently unhappy that 181 party tickets were given to allegedly “tainted” candidates, the news agency added.

Akhilesh Yadav submitted the list to his father on Sunday afternoon, following which UP party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav tweeted: “The party won’t tolerate any indiscipline that could affect the party’s image.” Mulayam Singh Yadav was believed to be unhappy that his son came out with a list without consulting senior party leaders, The New Indian Express reported.

On December 10, the SP announced it would field underworld don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s brother Sigbatullah Ansari for the Mohammadabad seat. Akhilesh Yadav had disapproved when Ansari’s Quami Ekta Dal had on October 6 merged with the Samajwadi Party. Former MP Atiq Ahmed, who has over 150 cases pending against him, will contest from the Kanpur Cantonment. Shivpal Singh Yadav is in charge of ticket distribution.

UP polls 2017: Sources say CM Akhilesh Yadav has sent list of candidates for 403 assembly seats to party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 25, 2016