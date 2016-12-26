Agni-V, India’s most potent long range nuclear capable ballistic missile, was tested from a defence base at Wheeler Island of Odisha coast on Monday. The surface-to-surface missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, has the capability to strike targets anywhere in Asia and parts of Africa and Europe.

The Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile was fired from the launching complex-IV of the Integrated Test Range. It is about 17 metres long, 2 metres wide and can carry a nuclear warhead of more than one tonne upto a distance of more than 5,000 km.

India’s armoury currently has the Agni-I (700-km range), Agni-II (2,000-km range), Agni-III and Agni-IV (over 3,500-km range), and the supersonic Brahmos. Agni-V is said to be the most advanced in technology in terms of navigation, guidance, warhead and engine.