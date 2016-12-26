Over 900 gas cylinders exploded on Sunday night near Chintamani in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura district when the one of the three trucks in which they were kept caught fire, reported ANI. The blaze engulfed the two other trucks and a car parked in the vicinity. However, no casualty has been reported so far. The loss is estimated to be around Rs 70 lakh, according to NDTV.

Firefighters took almost three hours to bring the situation under control. Though the exact reason for the blaze has not yet been ascertained, a short circuit in the battery of one of the trucks is suspected to have caused the explosion, reported The Indian Express.

On October 6, three people were killed and several others were injured in a fire that broke out at an illegal gas cylinder storehouse in Kolkata’s Tangra locality. In December last year, a similar blaze in a Mumbai slum killed one person and injured three others.