A look at the headlines right now:

Court grants bail to former Air Force chief SP Tyagi in AgustaWestland scam: He had to furnish a security bond of Rs 2 lakh. India’s longest-range nuclear capable missile Agni-V test-launched off Odisha coast: The indigenous surface-to-surface missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. Sensex down nearly 300 points, Nifty below 7,900 despite Arun Jaitley saying no capital markets tax: Pharma, real estate and metal stocks were all faring poorly. CM Harish Rawat skips CBI questioning in sting video case: His plea seeking a stay on the investigation was dismissed by the court on Sunday. Unhappy with party’s choices, Akhilesh Yadav submits his own list of candidates to Mulayam: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister was reportedly unhappy about some controversial party leaders getting tickets. RSS-backed ‘seer’ asks Hindus to have 10 children, says god will take care of them, reports TOI: The focus at the three-day congregation in Nagpur was on ‘saving’ the supposedly declining Hindu religion and population. Video showing man tying Siddaramaiah’s shoelaces goes viral, CMO clarifies: The Karnataka chief minister said it was a relative who had bent down looking for his shoes. More than 900 LPG cylinders explode in Chintamani, no casualties reported in Karnataka: The blaze engulfed three vehicles and the loss is estimated to be around Rs 70 lakh. Shimla gets a white Christmas after it snows for the first time in over two decades: Rohtang Pass was closed for motorists, while traffic was affected on National Highway 5. Fake news story about Israel threatening Pakistan with nuclear attack irks Islamabad: The Israeli Ministry of Defence has clarified that their minister had never made those comments.