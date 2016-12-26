Congress leader and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit on Monday said the party’s tweet on the Sahara diaries’ list, which also includes her name, “surprised” her. “It is all hearsay. There is no iota of truth in the allegations. I totally reject these allegations,” said Dikshit, according to PTI.

The 78-year-old leader, who is also the Congress chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, said that even the Supreme Court did not find any merit in those allegations. She, however, added that the list features many other names. “Why are you focusing on Sheila Dikshit? I don’t even remember anything like this”.

The Congress party’s tweet comes a few days after Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was linked to the “Sahara diaries” scandal. On December 21, Gandhi had alleged that documents seized by tax officials during raids proved that Modi had taken bribes from the Sahara and Birla groups when he was chief minister of Gujarat.

The Congress, however, said Dikshit’s comments were no different from the party’s. “We want a probe into Sahara-Birla diaries. Sheila Dikshit is not saying anything contradictory. Let there be an inquiry,” party spokesperson Tom Vadakkan told PTI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has seized the opportunity and accused the Congress of having double standards. “Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and their spokespersons are making stupid mistakes time and again,” said BJP National Secretary Siddharth Nath Singh.

The Sahara documents include 11 pages of “payment entries”. These list leaders, who allegedly received bribes from the two companies, from parties across the political spectrum – the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha, Trinamool Congress, Biju Janata Dal, Bhartiya Kisan Union, Shiv Sena and Lok Janshakti Party.