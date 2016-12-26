Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Monday dismissed a petition from Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy seeking documents from the Congress and its Associated Journals Ltd, regarding the National Herald case. Swamy had said the documents – financial and account-related information – would be crucial in the case of corruption against the Gandhi family. The court set the next date of hearing for February 10.

In August, the court had asked those involved, including Congress leaders Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda, to respond to Swamy’s plea. Swamy’s plea had said the financial documents would detail a loan the Congress had given to AJL, as well as relevant material from the Income Tax department and Registrar of Companies.

Swamy had accused the Gandhis of illegally acquiring property worth Rs 5,000 crore for AJL, which publishes the National Herald paper. The Gandhi’s have also been accused of acquiring the publication for Rs 50 lakh with the aim of taking over its properties in Delhi. Swamy said. “The National Herald is being used by the Nehru family to collect funds and aggrandise them and I wanted to know whether Sonia and Rahul Gandhi got hold of Associated Journals limited by honest means or dishonest means. My allegation is that they acquired (it) through dishonest means which is criminal misappropriation and criminal breach of trust,” according to The Times of India.

Swamy’s complaint that was filed in 2012 accused the Gandhis and other major shareholders in the AJL of providing an interest-free loan of Rs 90.25 crore to the company and then transferring the debt to Young India Limited, a holding in which both party leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi own a 38% stake.

Earlier this year, the Enforcement Directorate registered a criminal case in the matter under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has also registered a case of corruption against former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for allegedly re-allotting a plot to the AJL in Panchkula in 2005.