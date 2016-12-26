The business wrap: Nifty sinks to 7-month low amid fears of capital markets tax, and 6 other stories
In other headlines: Amazon India incurred losses of Rs 3,572 crore in the 2015-2016 financial year, and Arun Jaitley clarified the Narendra Modi’s comments.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Sensex ends 234 points lower, Nifty at 7,908 despite Arun Jaitley saying no capital markets tax: The fall was called a ‘knee-jerk reaction’ to Narendra Modi’s remark asking those earning from financial markets to make a ‘fair contribution’ to the country.
- Amazon India incurs losses of Rs 3,572 crore in 2015-2016 financial year: Company officials attributed it to heavy spending on infrastructure and technology, and massive discounts that the site offered.
- Interpretation was erroneous, Jaitley clarifies Modi’s remarks on higher taxes for capital markets: The prime minister’s comments were misunderstood by some sections of the media, the finance minister said.
- Airtel challenges TRAI’s decision allowing Reliance Jio to continue to offer free services: It alleged that the schemes were a violation of the regulator’s tariff orders and had caused it ‘significant prejudice and day-to-day loss’.
- Passengers will now be charged extra to book even middle seats on domestic flights: Jet Airways, IndiGo, Go Air and Spice Jet will charge a fee to reserve these seats only at the time of online booking or during web check-in.
- Cyanogen to shut down all services by December 31: Smartphones that run on the operating system, including OnePlus One, will not receive any further updates, but the firm has a plan in mind to transition to Lineage OS.
- Withdrawal limits imposed after demonetisation likely to be extended beyond December 30 deadline, say bankers: The Centre and RBI had not specified when the Rs 24,000 weekly limit at banks and Rs 2,500 cap on ATM transactions would be rolled back.