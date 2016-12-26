Actor Mithun Chakraborty on Monday resigned as a Rajya Sabha MP citing health reasons. Chakraborty, who was nominated to the Upper House by the Trinamool Congress in April 2014, told its chairman that he was no longer able to fulfill his duty as MP because of his health.

Members of the Rajya Sabha have previously questioned Chakraborty’s absence from House proceedings, according to the report. In April, Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien said the actor had sent him a letter saying that he was “unable to attend the sittings of the House...on health grounds”. Till date, the actor has neither asked a question nor participated in a debate on any topic.