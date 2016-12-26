Four people were killed and another four were injured after an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Monday, The Times of India reported. Around 100 workers were on duty at the RR Fireworks factory when the blast occurred, according to the report.

The explosion at the unit took place while workers were filling pipes with chemical granules used to make the products. The blast reportedly took place because of friction caused while filling the pipes with the granules. Three workers died immediately and a fourth succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Sivakasi.

The resulting fire from the explosion was doused by fire tenders sent from Sattur and Sivakasi. Police in the panchayat of Elayirampannai have registered a case in the matter.