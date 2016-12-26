The Delhi Police on Monday arrested four people accused of gangraping a United States national in March this year. These are the first reported arrests in the case since the woman had said on December 12 that she was willing to come to India for the investigation because she found the Delhi Police’s investigation in the case inadequate.

The four accused include a tour guide, driver, tourist bus helper and a hotel worker, said Deependra Pathak, joint commissioner of police (Southwest Delhi). He added that the complainant had helped them gather evidence against the accused, and that they will seek their custody to interrogate them, ANI reported.

“I am not at all satisfied with the way the probe is going on,” the 25-year-old had told PTI in an email. “The Delhi Police acknowledged the complaint filed by an NGO on my behalf on October 17, but no investigation was launched by them.” The woman expressed concern about why the main accused – a tour guide – had not been arrested yet, even though the police had registered an FIR on the incident on December 3.

According to the complaint filed, the woman’s guide, whom she had hired from an agency recommended by hotel authorities, came to her room along with four of his friends to discuss her trip itinerary. They had a few drinks before the guide first forced himself on her. Later, his friends took turns to rape her.

On returning to US, the woman approached a non-government organisation on India affairs who asked her to register a complaint through an email to the police commissioner.