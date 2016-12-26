Nine women were injured after an acid attack during a clash on a land dispute in Punjab’s Kapurthala district, NDTV reported on Monday. While seven of the injured women are labourers, the other two are members of a family which was involved in the clash with the sarpanch of Bhui village in the district.

While the Singh family has claimed the land belongs to them, the sarpanch, Vinod Sehgal said the land belonged to the village panchayat and was being used to build a community centre. Police officers said most of the injured women were admitted to a local hospital and were out of any danger. However, Sehgal’s wife was referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar as she had suffered serious facial injuries, according to Hindustan Times.

While both sides have accused each other for throwing acid, the police have arrested Nirmal Singh and have said that Sehgal, a Shiromani Akali Dal leader, had no role in it. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajinder Singh said Nirmal “exchanged heated arguments with panchayat members” and attacked the labourers after they refused to stop working. The SSP said that Nirmal and the other members of his family had been booked on charges of attempted murder.