The big news: Left among parties to skip Congress’ united Opposition meet, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: A Delhi court granted relief to the Gandhis in National Herald case, and India tested its longest-range nuclear capable missile, Agni-V.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Three parties to skip Congress’ all-Opposition meeting against demonetisation on Tuesday: The CPI(M) has said it will not be present, while Nitish Kumar’s JDU and Sharad Pawar’s NCP have not confirmed their attendance.
- Court dismisses Subramanian Swamy’s plea seeking documents from the Gandhis in National Herald case: The BJP MP said he will challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court.
- India’s longest-range nuclear capable missile Agni-V test-launched off Odisha coast: The indigenous surface-to-surface missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.
- Kerala priest abducted by Islamic State in Yemen appeals to Pope and Centre for help in a video: Father Tom Uzhunnalil alleged that the president and prime minister had not done anything even after his abductors had contacted the government several times.
- Manipur crisis: Centre sends 4,000 additional paramilitary personnel to clear highway blockade: ’Our priority now is to reopen the National Highway-2 connecting Manipur [to Nagaland],’ a senior Home Ministry official said.
- Body of Russian military aircraft that crashed found in Black Sea: Earlier in the day, rescue teams recovered 11 bodies and 154 ‘fragments’ of bodies.
- Sheila Dikshit says ‘no iota of truth’ in Sahara papers allegations: The former Delhi chief minister’s comments come after the Congress tweeted a list of leaders who feature in the Sahara diaries.
- Sensex ends 234 points lower, Nifty at 7,908 despite Arun Jaitley saying no capital markets tax: The fall was called a ‘knee-jerk reaction’ to Narendra Modi’s remark asking those earning from financial markets to make a ‘fair contribution’ to the country.
- ‘Actresses are not strippers’: Tamil filmmaker criticised for remarks on ‘glamorous heroines’: Tamannah and Nayanthara came down heavily on Kaththi Sandai director Suraj, who said audiences only want to watch actresses ‘sizzle’ on screen.
- Delhi Police arrest four accused of gangraping US national: They include a tour guide, driver, tourist bus helper and a hotel worker, said Deependra Pathak, joint commissioner of police (Southwest Delhi).