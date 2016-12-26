A look at the headlines right now:

Three parties to skip Congress’ all-Opposition meeting against demonetisation on Tuesday: The CPI(M) has said it will not be present, while Nitish Kumar’s JDU and Sharad Pawar’s NCP have not confirmed their attendance. Court dismisses Subramanian Swamy’s plea seeking documents from the Gandhis in National Herald case: The BJP MP said he will challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court. India’s longest-range nuclear capable missile Agni-V test-launched off Odisha coast: The indigenous surface-to-surface missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. Kerala priest abducted by Islamic State in Yemen appeals to Pope and Centre for help in a video: Father Tom Uzhunnalil alleged that the president and prime minister had not done anything even after his abductors had contacted the government several times. Manipur crisis: Centre sends 4,000 additional paramilitary personnel to clear highway blockade: ’Our priority now is to reopen the National Highway-2 connecting Manipur [to Nagaland],’ a senior Home Ministry official said. Body of Russian military aircraft that crashed found in Black Sea: Earlier in the day, rescue teams recovered 11 bodies and 154 ‘fragments’ of bodies. Sheila Dikshit says ‘no iota of truth’ in Sahara papers allegations: The former Delhi chief minister’s comments come after the Congress tweeted a list of leaders who feature in the Sahara diaries. Sensex ends 234 points lower, Nifty at 7,908 despite Arun Jaitley saying no capital markets tax: The fall was called a ‘knee-jerk reaction’ to Narendra Modi’s remark asking those earning from financial markets to make a ‘fair contribution’ to the country. ‘Actresses are not strippers’: Tamil filmmaker criticised for remarks on ‘glamorous heroines’: Tamannah and Nayanthara came down heavily on Kaththi Sandai director Suraj, who said audiences only want to watch actresses ‘sizzle’ on screen. Delhi Police arrest four accused of gangraping US national: They include a tour guide, driver, tourist bus helper and a hotel worker, said Deependra Pathak, joint commissioner of police (Southwest Delhi).