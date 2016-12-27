A Jet Airways flight from Goa to Mumbai that had 161 people on board skidded off the runway at Goa’s Dabolim airport on Tuesday morning. Jet Airways in a statement said a few passengers had suffered injuries during the evacuation process and that medical aid was being provided to them. The airlines added that there were 154 passengers and 7 crew members on board the flight.

“All guests and crew have been safely evacuated…Medical assistance is being coordinated by the Jet Airways team and the airport authorities,” the statement said.

The Indian Navy tweeted saying the Hansa runway 26 at the Dabolim airport, where the incident took place, has been made reusable. The Navy added that the flight aborted take off after skidding off the runway and spun around 360 degrees. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will look into the incident, ANI reported. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has already begun its inspection.

Good Show Hansa. Goa runway Opened & Ops Flights 2be accepted throughout the day 2 make up for the lost time/ back log @SpokespersonMoD — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 27, 2016

@SpokespersonMoD All rescue/ evacuation efforts being coordinated by INS Hansa(Naval Air Station) at Goa pic.twitter.com/Mw0TaPqsQH — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 27, 2016

Jet Airways Statement with regard to flight 9W 2374 from Goa – Mumbai: pic.twitter.com/Vhb7atP8Z6 — Jet Airways (@jetairways) December 27, 2016