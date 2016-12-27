Jet Airways flight to Mumbai skids off runway at Goa's Dabolim airport, DGCA begins investigation
There were 161 people on board and all of them have been evacuated safely, the airline said.
A Jet Airways flight from Goa to Mumbai that had 161 people on board skidded off the runway at Goa’s Dabolim airport on Tuesday morning. Jet Airways in a statement said a few passengers had suffered injuries during the evacuation process and that medical aid was being provided to them. The airlines added that there were 154 passengers and 7 crew members on board the flight.
“All guests and crew have been safely evacuated…Medical assistance is being coordinated by the Jet Airways team and the airport authorities,” the statement said.
The Indian Navy tweeted saying the Hansa runway 26 at the Dabolim airport, where the incident took place, has been made reusable. The Navy added that the flight aborted take off after skidding off the runway and spun around 360 degrees. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will look into the incident, ANI reported. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has already begun its inspection.