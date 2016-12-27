A look at the headlines right now:

Three parties to skip Congress’ all-Opposition meeting against demonetisation on Tuesday: The CPI(M) has said it will not be present, while Nitish Kumar’s JDU and Sharad Pawar’s NCP have not confirmed their attendance. India needs lower taxes to be globally competitive, says Arun Jaitley: For seven decades, Indians have considered tax avoidance ‘commercial smartness’ because of the ‘extraordinarily high rates’, he said. Mass graves of civilians found in Aleppo, says Russian Defence Ministry: Dozens of bodies were unearthed mutilated and with missing body parts. Jet Airways flight skids off runway at Goa’s Dabolim airport: Some passengers are being treated for injuries sustained during the evacuation process. Centre considering ordinance banning possession of old currency notes over Rs 10,000 in value: The executive order is likely to carry a fine of Rs 50,000 or five times the amount of the money held by an individual, according to NDTV. India’s longest-range nuclear capable missile Agni-V test-launched off Odisha coast: The indigenous surface-to-surface missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. Body of Russian military aircraft that crashed found in Black Sea: Earlier in the day, rescue teams recovered 11 bodies and 154 ‘fragments’ of bodies. Sensex ends 234 points lower, Nifty at 7,908 despite Arun Jaitley saying no capital markets tax: The fall was called a ‘knee-jerk reaction’ to Narendra Modi’s remark asking those earning from financial markets to make a ‘fair contribution’ to the country. ‘Actresses are not strippers’: Tamil filmmaker criticised for remarks on ‘glamorous heroines’: Tamannah and Nayanthara came down heavily on Kaththi Sandai director Suraj, who said audiences only want to watch actresses ‘sizzle’ on screen. Delhi Police arrest four accused of raping US national: They include a tour guide, driver, tourist bus helper and a hotel worker, said Deependra Pathak, joint commissioner of police (Southwest Delhi).