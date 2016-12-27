Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani Mukerjea performed the last rites rituals for her father in Mumbai on Tuesday, after she was allowed out of jail for a day by the Special Central Bureau of Investigation court. Mukerjea is the prime accused in the case.

Mukerjea had filed a bail application on December 19, after she was told about her father’s death, seeking permission to go to Guwahati to perform the rituals. The CBI had opposed this saying her son Mikhail had said he did not want her to visit Guwahati.

The judge, subsequently allowed Indrani to leave jail as long as the rituals were held in Mumbai and she was escorted by the police the whole time, PTI reported. The court directed her not to speak to the media during this time and said she should be brought back to jail by 7 pm.

Sheen Bora was allegedly strangled in a car on April 24, 2012, following which her body was burnt and dumped in a forest in Maharastra’s Raigad district. Indrani Mukerjea, Sheena Bora’s mother, was arrested after the case came to light in 2015. Indrani Mukerjea’s former husband Sanjeev Khanna and her driver were arrested as co-accused in the case. Indrani’s husband and former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly abetting in the murder. The driver has since turned an approver in the case.