A major accident at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was averted on Tuesday morning after an IndiGo and SpiceJet aircraft came face-to-face on the runway. The IndiGo flight was arriving from Lucknow and the SpiceJet flight was preparing to take off.

Possible miscommunication from the Air Traffic Control might have led to the situation, NDTV reported. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating the issue, ANI reported.

This news comes hours after a Jet Airways flight to Mumbai skidded off the runway before taking off at Dabolim airport in Goa. Some passengers were injured during evacuation and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau was looking into the incident.