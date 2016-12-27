Three unidentified armed men looted five kg of gold jewellery worth around Rs 90 lakh from a Muthoot Fincorp branch in Gujarat’s Dhoraji town on Monday. The police told PTI that the men carried out the robbery at gun point. The men “entered the branch of the company at Dhoraji and looted 4.8 kg gold jewellery at gun point,” said Rajkot (rural) Superintendent of Police Antrip Sood.

Closed circuit television camera footage shows the three men armed with a revolver and knives. They threatened the employees to open the locker from which they took out the gold jewellery.

The police have launched a search operation after getting video footage from the CCTV cameras installed inside the store. “We have sealed the exit points and have launched a hunt for therobbers with the help of CCTV footage,” Sood added.

In August, a Muthoot mini finance centre in Salem was looted in a similar manner. The robbers had entered the store through a hole in the back wall and fled with five-and-a-half kgs of gold jewellery and Rs 1,34,000 cash, according to NewsX.