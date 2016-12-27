The big news: Rama Mohana Rao calls I-T search an unconstitutional assault, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: The DGCA began a probe into the Jet mishap in Goa, and an ex-BJP volunteer said the party forced her to push Snapdeal to drop Aamir Khan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- My life is in danger, says former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao: He claimed that the CRPF had entered his and his son’s house at gunpoint without a proper search warrant.
- Jet Airways flight to Mumbai skids off runway at Goa’s Dabolim airport, DGCA begins investigation: Meanwhile, another mishap was averted when IndiGo and SpiceJet flights come face-to-face at Delhi airport.
- Was asked to push Snapdeal to drop Aamir Khan, claims ex-BJP social media volunteer in upcoming book: ‘I am a Troll’ by journalist Swati Chaturvedi alleges that the ruling party is directly involved in the online abuse of its political opponents.
- Won’t spare any effort, will ensure Kerala priest is released, says Sushma Swaraj: Father Tom Unzhunnali, who was abducted by the Islamic State group, had alleged that the Indian government had not done anything to help him.
- This is party money that has been deposited honestly, says Mayawati after ED found cash: The former UP chief minister said neither the BSP nor her brother had flouted rules.
- Mass graves of civilians found in Aleppo, says Russian Defence Ministry: Dozens of bodies were unearthed mutilated and with missing body parts.
- Chinese warships entered South China Sea, headed towards Hainan, says Taiwan: The warships were being led by China’s sole aircraft carrier, Liaoning, the island nation said.
- Gold jewellery worth Rs 90 lakh looted from Muthoot Finance branch in Gujarat: The CCTV camera footage shows that three men, armed with a revolver and knives, threatened the employees to open the locker in which the valuable were kept.
- Indrani Mukerjea out of jail for a day to perform her father’s last rites in Mumbai: The judge allowed the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case to attend the rituals with a police escort.
- Zubin Mehta to retire as Israel Philharmonic Orchestra’s artistic director in 2018: The 80-year-old has headed the group since 1977 and was appointed Music Director for Life in 1981.