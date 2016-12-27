A look at the headlines right now:

My life is in danger, says former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao: He claimed that the CRPF had entered his and his son’s house at gunpoint without a proper search warrant. Jet Airways flight to Mumbai skids off runway at Goa’s Dabolim airport, DGCA begins investigation: Meanwhile, another mishap was averted when IndiGo and SpiceJet flights come face-to-face at Delhi airport. Was asked to push Snapdeal to drop Aamir Khan, claims ex-BJP social media volunteer in upcoming book: ‘I am a Troll’ by journalist Swati Chaturvedi alleges that the ruling party is directly involved in the online abuse of its political opponents. Won’t spare any effort, will ensure Kerala priest is released, says Sushma Swaraj: Father Tom Unzhunnali, who was abducted by the Islamic State group, had alleged that the Indian government had not done anything to help him. This is party money that has been deposited honestly, says Mayawati after ED found cash: The former UP chief minister said neither the BSP nor her brother had flouted rules. Mass graves of civilians found in Aleppo, says Russian Defence Ministry: Dozens of bodies were unearthed mutilated and with missing body parts. Chinese warships entered South China Sea, headed towards Hainan, says Taiwan: The warships were being led by China’s sole aircraft carrier, Liaoning, the island nation said. Gold jewellery worth Rs 90 lakh looted from Muthoot Finance branch in Gujarat: The CCTV camera footage shows that three men, armed with a revolver and knives, threatened the employees to open the locker in which the valuable were kept. Indrani Mukerjea out of jail for a day to perform her father’s last rites in Mumbai: The judge allowed the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case to attend the rituals with a police escort. Zubin Mehta to retire as Israel Philharmonic Orchestra’s artistic director in 2018: The 80-year-old has headed the group since 1977 and was appointed Music Director for Life in 1981.