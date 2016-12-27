The Income Tax department has issued a notice to the Aam Aadmi Party for discrepancies in the list of donors it had submitted to the tax officials and what had been put up on the party website, PTI reported on Tuesday. However, the AAP alleged that these are attempts made by the Centre to harass them.

AAP national treasurer Raghav Chadha said an inadvertent error in the list submitted to the I-T department was rectified after the notice was received. “Not even a single donation is concealed by the Aam Aadmi Party. We maintain 100% transparency in donors’ details and the amount we receive,” Chadha said.

Alleging that its donors were being harassed by tax officials, the party had removed the donors’ list from its website. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter said, “AAP receives less than 8% of its donations in cash against 70-80% cash donations received by Congress-BJP.”

On Sunday, social activist and anti-corruption campaigner Anna Hazare had criticised Kejriwal for removing the list of donors to the party from its website. In a letter to Kejriwal, Hazare accused the Delhi chief minister of prioritising money and power ahead of bringing about change in the country. “You promised me as well as the society that you will bring change. I feel sad that you didn’t fulfil your promise,” he said.