Gujarat batsman Samit Gohel broke a 117-year-old world record on Tuesday en route to his monumental 359 not out in the quarter-final match of the Ranji Trophy against Odisha at Jaipur.

The 26-year-old broke the record of Surrey’s Bobby Abel, who had scored 357 for Surrey against Somerset at the Oval in 1899 to register the highest score by an opener carrying his bat in first-class cricket.

Gujarat were all out for 641, but Gohel stood unbeaten, hitting 45 fours and a six during his 723 ball stay at the crease. Gohel was also only the second Gujarat batsman to bring up a triple hundred; teammate Priyank Panchal was the first to do so last month.