Tata Sons accuses Cyrus Mistry of breach of confidentiality in legal notice: The conglomerate alleged that its former chairperson had made sensitive and confidential records public. India needs lower taxes to be globally competitive, says Arun Jaitley: For seven decades, Indians have considered tax avoidance ‘commercial smartness’ because of the ‘extraordinarily high rates’, he said. Sensex ends 406 points higher, Nifty crosses 8,000 mark a day after sharp fall: Markets were led by buying in blue-chip stocks as investor confidence was boosted by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s remarks. Apple’s first paper on artificial intelligence focuses on image advanced image recognition: The report describes techniques to train computer vision algorithms to recognise objects using synthetic or computer generated images.

25 lakh cars sold in India per year despite only 24 lakh people declaring income over Rs 10 lakh: A senior government official said only 1.5% of those filing tax returns were contributing to 57% of the country’s tax collections. Trai questions Reliance Jio’s Happy New Year offer: In a letter to the company, the telecom regulator sought an explanation on how its extended services did not violate norms.

Google’s Sundar Pichai likely to announce new initiatives for startups, small businesses on India visit: The CEO is expected to attend an event in Delhi on January 4 along with IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and senior officials of his company.